Dr Aashaq Hussain named among ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ by Stanford University

SRINAGAR: Dr Aashaq Hussain Bhat, a distinguished scientist from Kawarigam Anantnag has been honoured as one of the ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ by Stanford University, USA. This esteemed recognition reflects Dr Bhat’s exceptional contributions to the field of entomopathogenic nematodes and their symbiotic bacteria, particularly their potential as bioinsecticides and bionematicides for sustainable agricultural solutions.

Dr Bhat obtained his PhD in Zoology from Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, India, in 2019. Following his doctoral studies, he was awarded the prestigious Swiss Government Excellence Postdoctoral Scholarship, which facilitated his advanced research at the University of Neuchâtel, Switzerland, from September 2021 to August 2022. Since 2023, Dr Bhat has been a faculty member at Chandigarh University, Punjab, India, where his continued research efforts have garnered widespread acclaim. He has published extensively in leading international journals, further establishing his reputation as a formidable researcher.

Dr Bhat’s research focuses on the development of bioformulations employing entomopathogenic nematodes and bacteria to control harmful insect pests and phytoparasitic nematodes, thereby reducing dependence on harmful chemical pesticides in agriculture. His recent discovery of two novel species of entomopathogenic nematodes (Steinernema anantnagnense and Heterorhabditis casmirica), alongside two new species of symbiotic bacteria (Xenorhabdusanantnagensis and Xenorhabdusbharatensis), from the Anantnag District of Jammu and Kashmir, exemplifies his innovative contributions to biocontrol technologies. Additionally, Dr. Bhat has discovered novel nematode and bacterial species from other regions in India and internationally, cementing his stature as a pioneering figure in Nematology and biocontrol.

“This recognition is a matter of immense pride for both myself and my homeland, Kashmir,” Dr Bhat stated. “It motivates me to continue pushing the frontiers of biocontrol technologies, with the goal of contributing to agriculture and other sectors.”

Stanford University’s prestigious list highlights scientists whose research has had a profound global impact, based on citation metrics and scholarly influence. Dr Bhat’s groundbreaking work in the formulation of biopesticides has not only earned him international recognition but also serves to bring honour to the region he represents.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print