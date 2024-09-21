Budgam accident: J&K DGP visits Brell village; hails locals for rescue ops, announces SPO recruitment, cash prize, commendation certificates

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain today visited Brell village of Waterhail in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district where he hailed the rescue operation conducted by the locals after a BSF bus skidded off the road. He announced a Cash prize, commendation medal for the locals and stated that a SPO recruitment drive will also be conducted in the village.

Three BSF men died and 36 others were injured after the Bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Brell village of Budgam district yesterday. “The way locals of Brell village came out to rescue the injured is commendable. I heard women also came out to help the injured,” DGP Swain told reporters at Brell village of Budgam, “I met a sumo driver who stated that one BSF personnel died in his arms while he was trying to rescue him. This was also without any materialistic motives behind. The rescue by locals was natural.”

He said all the injured are being treated and no one is in danger. Replying to a query about ongoing elections, he said: “Security is being provided to candidates in the fray. Besides, the area where the election is taking place is also being secured. Police and other security forces are working under a plan to contest the areas where elections are taking place.”

He said the final endeavour is to create a fearless atmosphere for the people to cast votes without any pressure. Asked earlier, people would remain away from indulging in any sort of rescue operation whenever security forces’ vehicles would meet an accident, the DGP said that there were some people who used to create an atmosphere where people were not able to take part in such activities. “This where police has worked to create an atmosphere, where everybody lives without fear and live freely in free air,” the DGP said—(KNO)

