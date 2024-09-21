Borders peaceful as Pak fears PM Modi: Amit Shah in J-K

MENDHAR (J-K): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there is peace along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan fears Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would dare to open fire.

Shah was addressing an election rally in this border area in the Union territory’s Poonch district in support of BJP candidate Murtaza Khan.

He lauded the BJP-led Centre for wiping out terrorism by replacing guns and stones in the hands of youngsters with laptops and said his government would not allow guns to resonate in the hills of Jammu region.

