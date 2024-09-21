DGP Expresses Grief

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident of a vehicle carrying BSF men.
In a statement, DGP expressed profound sadness over the tragic loss of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injuries to several others in the tragic road accident in Brell Waterhail area of Budgam district.
“On behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, DGP J&K has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased personnel,” he said, adding, “We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” He assured all necessary support and assistance by the J&K Police. Pertinent to mention that a bus carrying 36 BSF troopers skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, claiming four precious lives and leaving many injured in Budgam district.
Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident of a vehicle carrying BSF men.