J-K youth becoming empowered under Modi government: PM in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have found confidence in democracy again and are feeling that their vote can bring change, which is the first step towards their empowerment.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here, Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

“The youth of my Jammu and Kashmir is no more helpless. He is becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these,” he said.

