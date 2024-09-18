IGNOU admissions, re-registration last date extended to Sept 20

SRINAGAR: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission to its various programmes for the ongoing academic session in order to accommodate potential learners who were unable to complete their admission formalities within the initially announced timeline.

Prospective students who wish to enroll for the ongoing academic session are encouraged to take advantage of this extended deadline. This additional time offers an opportunity for those who may have faced challenges or delays in completing their applications earlier.

Regional Director, Dr. AH Rizvi emphasized the university’s commitment to providing accessible and flexible education opportunities to learners across the Kashmir Division including the UT of Ladakh.

Dr. Rizvi said that the admission to all the academic programmes offered in Open Distance Learning or Online Learning mode for the July 2024 admission has been further extended till 20th September 2024 except for Semester based and Certificate programmes. The last date of July, 2024 Re-registration has also been extended till 20th September, 2024, with late fee of Rs 200 for all programmes (except semester based programmes) offered in ODL/Online mode.

For further inquiries or any assistance, prospective students are advised to contact the regional center Srinagar or visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in or rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print