JKSA thanks PM, EAM for facilitating safe return of Kashmiri youth from Russia

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar for their prompt and effective intervention in ensuring the safe return of Kashmiri youth Azad Yusuf Kumar from Russia.

Azad, a resident of Awantipora, Kashmir, had fallen victim to a fraudulent job offer, which led to his involuntary deployment with the Russian army. National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said that Azad’s family was deeply distressed by his situation but can now breathe a sigh of relief thanks to the timely efforts of the Government of India.

Khuehami said that earlier this year, the Association had brought the plight of two Kashmiri citizens—Azad Yusuf Kumar and Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh—along with others stranded in Russia due to this recruitment scam to the attention of the Ministry. “Today, we are pleased to witness the successful repatriation of Azad, and we sincerely appreciate the efforts of the Ministry, particularly Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, in this regard,” he said.

Khuehami also extended thanks to Dr. Jaishankar for prioritizing the students’ demands and ensuring their evacuation. He emphasized that Azad’s family in Kashmir was anxious and frightened, and the successful evacuation has brought immense relief. Azad has returned to Kashmir safely and in good health.

“This repatriation not only reunites a family but also reinforces the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the government’s unwavering commitment to protect its citizens, no matter where they are in the world. We are also immensely grateful to the Indian Embassy in Russia, whose critical role in this operation ensured Azad’s safe return,” Khuehami added.

However, he expressed ongoing concerns for other victims, including Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh from North Kashmir, who remain stranded in Russia. The Association urges the Ministry to take immediate steps to ensure their safe repatriation and is confident that the government will continue to extend its support in this matter.

Khuehami reaffirmed that, The JKSA remains committed to assisting students and citizens during crises, and we look forward to continued cooperation in safeguarding the well-being of our youth abroad.

