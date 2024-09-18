GOs for Budgam participate in plantation drives at polling stations

BUDGAM: In order to create awareness on importance of voting and environment friendly electoral process, the District Administration Budgam today organised plantation drives at various polling stations in different Assembly constituencies of the district. The drives were organised in collaboration with forest and education departments.

The Pir Panjal Forest Division Budgam organized a plantation event at Green Polling Station 96-Pallar Budgam, in collaboration with Boys High School Pallar. Kanhuraj H Bagate, General Observer for 27-Budgam, and ACR Budgam, participated in the event.

The observer also led plantation drives, organised by Social Forestry Division Srinagar at Govt Girls High School Nasrullah Pora and polling station 65-66 Govt High School Gariend Khurd.

General Observer for 28-Beerwah, Nitesh Patil visited DCRC Magam and took stock of the election preparations.

He also visited 4-Magam-C l, 2-Magam-A, 3-Magam-B, 6-Batpora Kanihama-A and 7-Batpora Kanihama-B Polling stations and conducted the plantation drive there.

In an effort to promote eco-friendly and sustainable elections, General Observer for 30- Charar-i-Sharief, Giriwar Dayal Singh launched plantation drives at 60-Nagam in Charar-i-Sharief.

This initiative, aligned with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, aimed to make polling stations greener and encourage environmentally conscious voting.

Observers emphasized the importance of voting and highlighted the critical role each vote plays in shaping the future and ensuring a representative government. The programme particularly focused on educating first-time voters about their crucial role in the democratic process and the significance of their participation.

Emphasis was given on various SVEEP interventions aimed at enhancing voter education, promotion of ethical voting practices, and ensuring that no eligible voter is left out.

Notably, the Budgam has 5 assembly segments, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahab, Charar-i-Sharief and Chadoora which are going to polls on September- 25.

