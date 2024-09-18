DEO Sgr readies well-skilled teams for Home-Voting, PVCs

SRINAGAR: In view of the scheduled Home-Voting and Polling at the Postal Voting Centres (PVCs) in Srinagar between September 19 and 21, a final orientation was delivered to the Poll Personnel of Home-Voting and PVCs on Tuesday at the Meeting Hall of DC Office Srinagar.

Under the directions of the District Election Officer(DEO), Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, 17 Facilitation Centres have been established in the District Srinagar for Postal Ballot Voting. A well-skilled teams have been created and deployed in eight Assembly Constituencies in the District.

During the session, Coordinator Trainings, Dr. Manzoor Reshi delivered a detailed presentation and a live demonstration for the Home-Voting and Facilitation Centres’ poll personnel and outlined the step-wise procedures for home-voting and postal ballot voting during the process of Elections.

With an exhaustive presentation, Dr. Reshi ensured that the poll personnel have a clear understanding of the Election laws, rules and regulations which, as the Election Staff for home-voting and PVCs, they have to follow in the election process.

The special instructions were conveyed to the participants for strictly following the poll guidelines for free and fair Assembly Elections in Srinagar.

Besides, they were also oriented towards the proper management and the adherence to the Model Code of Conduct enforced by the Election Commission of India.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print