Election teams reach all 372 polling stations across Kulgam

KULGAM: With a focus on ensuring the smooth conduct of the Assembly Elections 2024 in district, polling parties were on Tuesday successfully deployed to all 372 polling stations of all the three Assembly Constituencies viz. 38-D.H.Pora, 39-Kulgam and 40-Devsar of District Kulgam.

Under the supervision of the District Election Officer (DEO), Athar Aamir Khan, the process of dispatching of Poll Parties from three Dispatch cum Receipt Centres (DCRCs) established at Degree College D.H.Pora for 38-D.H.Pora Assembly Constituency, GDC Kilam for 40-Devsar and GDC Kulgam for 39-Kulgam Assembly Constituency was conducted smoothly.

The district has 372 polling stations and comprehensive arrangements were made for departure of polling parties, encompassing vehicles, seating arrangements, refreshments and security measures.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer, accompanied by SSP Sahil Sarangal conducted a visit to these centers.

They interacted with polling parties, urging them to adhere to Election Commission guidelines diligently and execute their assigned tasks with dedication and integrity.

The deployment of polling parties marks a crucial step in the electoral process, ensuring that democratic exercise proceeds smoothly and efficiently.

