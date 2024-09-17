Eid-e-Milad Being Celebrated With Religious Fervor Today

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), is being celebrated with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The largest congregation is expected to be held at Hazratbal shrine. The devotees would have a glimpse of the holy relic after every congregational prayer.
Besides Hazratbal, large congregational prayers are expected to be held at Khanqah-e-Maula, Asarisharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazar, Pinjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag (Islamabad), Seer Hamdan, Kaba Marg Qaimoh, Ahmshrief Bandipora and Hazrat Janbaz Wali Baramulla.
A festive look prevailed in Srinagar for the past several days as many shrines and thoroughfares were decorated and illuminated with florescent lights while religious flags and buntings were hoisted atop many buildings and vehicles to celebrate the birth day of the prophet.
Devotees converged at the shrine that houses the holy relic of the holy Prophet for Shab Khwani or night long prayers.
People offered prayers and recited Durood (praises of the Prophet) at the shrine for atonement of their sins. People could be seen engrossed in prayers while seeking refuge in Almighty Allah’s greatness.