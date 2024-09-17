AAP MLAs to meet to pick Kejriwal’s successor as CM likely to resign today

NEW DELHI: With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expected to resign later on Tuesday, AAP MLAs will hold a crucial meeting at 11.30 am at his residence to pick his successor.

Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4.30 pm and tender his resignation.

After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister’s chair till people gave him a “certificate of honesty”.

