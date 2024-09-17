Campaign For phase-1 Ends, Voting Tomorrow

16 Constituencies In Kashmir Valley, 8 In Jammu Go To Polls In First Phase

Srinagar: The campaign for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections closed on Monday. Of J&K’s 90 Assembly constituencies, 24 will see voting on September 18 – 16 in Kashmir province, and eight in Jammu – in what is the erstwhile state’s first election in 10 years, and first since the abrogation of Article 370.

otal 3276 polling stations are set up for polling to be held in Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal Assembly Constituencies.

1. Polling Stations and Staff: In the first phase, there are 3276 Polling stations across 7 districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar. These include 302 Urban Polling Stations and 2974 Rural Polling Stations.Four election staff, including Presiding Officer will be stationed in every polling station. In total, more than 14,000 Polling staff will be deployed on dutyfor 1st phase election.

2. Voters: A total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote during the Phase 1 of the J&K Assembly Elections, including 11,76,462 male electors, 11,51,058 female electors and 60 Third Gender Electors. As many as 1.23 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 28,309 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise in phase one.

3. Mock Poll and actual time: The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and before that there will be mock poll in the polling stations in presence of the polling agents. Also, the voting will continue even after 6.00 pm, if voter’s queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

4. Facilities at Polling Station:Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF’s) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, verandah/shed besides wheel chairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in brail script. Where ever required, there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them with early polling. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), to extend necessary help whenever required.

5. Special Polling Stations:There will be 24 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 24 polling stations manned by specially abled persons and 24 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 24 green polling stations in order to spread message about environmental concern and 17 Unique Polling stations. The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially abled, first time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

Till date more than 75,000 plants have been planted in the premises of all polling stations.

6.Distribution of voter information slip: In order to facilitate voters in identification and also to increase voter turnout ratios, all voters have been provided with voter information slips. It is a simple black and white printed piece of paper with information like Polling Station name, date & time of poll, serial number of voter in the list, his full name, QR code but NOT the photograph of the voter. Hence, Voter Information Slips will not be allowed as proof of the identity of voters. Proof of identity will be any documents out of 12 documents, including EPIC. The BLO concerned has distributed 100% voter information slips. The citizens can also view details of the Polling Station, Parliamentary Constituency, and get the contact details of the Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer among other services, through Voter Helpline App (VHA), available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.

Electoral Photo Identification Card (EPIC) card of all those voters who have enrolled as fresh voters or has changed their particulars through form no 8, during recently held Special Summary Roll (SSR) in the month of July- August, have been dispatched by speed post. Without waiting for receipt of these EPIC cards, they can come to polling stations with any one out of 12 IDs, the ECI has allowed for as alternate document for voter identification at Assembly Election.

7. Documents which can be used for voter’s identification: In addition to Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), the following 12 types of documents will also be allowed to verify a voter and aid him in voting. It is pertinent to mention here that EPIC card is NOT mandatory for voting. If some voter has misplaced his/ her EPIC card, any of the following documents can be used by him at the Polling Station and after verification. These documents are as follow: i. Aadhaar Card; ii. MGNREGA Job Card; iii. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office; iv. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour; v. Driving License; vi. PAN Card; vii. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

viii. Indian Passport; ix. Pension document with photograph x. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies; xi. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs; xii. Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, issued by M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

