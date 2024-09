BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress and its “ecosystem” was angry with him for taking part in Ganesh Puja.

Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi made the comment in an apparent reference to the criticism by the opposition parties for participating in Ganesh Puja rituals at the residence of CJI D Y Chandrachud.

“Ganesh Utsav is not just a festival of faith for our country. It played a very important role in the freedom movement,” he said.

