“Not God’s decision”: Omar Abdullah on Amit Shah’s Article 370 remark

Budgam: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that nothing is possible and the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Article 370 abrogation can be overruled by a large bench in future.

Speaking with reporters, , Omar Abdullah said that nothing is impossible as it was not the decision of God but the people sitting in the Parliament.

Earlier, in a rally in Jammu, Amit Shah had said that Article 370 is a history now and will never be part of India’s constitution again.

“Three previous decisions taken by the Supreme Court have been changed by three-judge bench and it also can be changed by the seven-judge bench in future,” Omar said.

He added that the Home Minister should focus on the situation in Jammu where terrorism is on rise. “You can blame us for the reasons where we are responsible, but the Centre is directly ruling J&K for the last ten years, now who is responsible for the situation in Jammu,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print