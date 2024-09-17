Jammu Police Urges Media Fraternity To Refrain From Sharing Speculative Versions On Bohri Mysterious Death Case

Jammu: Police on Tuesday urged media fraternity to desist from speculative reporting on Bohri mysterious death case in Jammu district.

In a handout , the The Jammu Police said that it is diligently investigating the Bohri mysterious death case. We urge all media outlets and journalists to avoid premature conclusions or speculations about the case as such reports are hampering the ongoing investigation and also lead misconceptions among the public.

We kindly request media fraternity for cooperation and patience.Our investigative team is working vigorously to uncover all the facts. Your responsible reporting is essential in maintaining the integrity of the investigation, reads the statemen.

