Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday faced a second assassination attempt, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said after gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications director said in a statement soon after that.

In a message to his supporters, Trump said he is safe. “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” said the former president

