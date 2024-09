NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi on Monday and wished that harmony and togetherness may always prevail.

“Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around,” Modi said on X.

Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

