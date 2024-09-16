Sisodia to meet Kejriwal, likely to discuss names of next Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after the party supremo announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister’s chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister’s official residence in the Civil Lines area. The AAP’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) is also likely to meet in the evening at Kejriwal’s residence.

The AAP national convener has said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”.

