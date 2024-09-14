Baramulla Encounter: Unidentified Militant Killed, operation underway

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Chak Tapper area of Kreeri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

A top police officer while confirming that one militant has been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained as gunfight is in progress in the area.

Yesterday a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

