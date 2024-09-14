Three militants killed in Baramulla encounter, search ops on

Baramulla’ Three militants have been killed in an encounter at Chak Tappar area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said Saturday.

An official said , that two more unidentified terrorist have been killed at Chak Tappar encounter that started late night yesterday, the the number of total slain to three. Initially, one terrorist was killed.

The search operation is ongoing. The terrorists were trapped inside a school building.

Earlier officials said , that a joint team of Army’s 29 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police had laid a cordon and search operation in Chak Tappar village of Pattan in Baramulla district after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces triggering off an encounter, they said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print