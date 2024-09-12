One CISF Personnel Killed, 4 Others Injured In Reasi Bus Accident

Jammu,: One Personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed, while as four others were injured in a bus accident in Reasi district on Thursday.

Officials said that a bus carrying CISF personnel was coming from Dera Baba to Shringi Chasana when it met with an accident.

In this incident one CISF personnel was killed while four others were injured. All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The party of CISF were travelling to attend upcoming Assembly election duty.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print