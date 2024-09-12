Nobody can suppress our voice, truth is with us: Engineer Rashid in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Returning home after more than five years in prison, Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, on Thursday said no one needs peace more than the people of Kashmir but they want it on their conditions and not on terms set by the Centre.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief, who was released on interim jail from Tihar Jail on Wednesday, went down on his knees and touched his forehead on the road after exiting the airport.

“We want to tell (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi that no one needs peace more than we do. But that peace will come at our conditions, not yours. We do not want the peace of a graveyard but peace with dignity,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print