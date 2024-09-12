Will support INDIA bloc candidates if they promise to restore Article 370, says Engineer Rashid

SRINAGAR: ) Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) supremo Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer on Thursday said that he would support the INDIA bloc candidates in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections if the opposition group promises to restore Article 370 of the Constitution whenever they come to power at the Centre.

“If INDIA alliance assures us that it will restore Article 370 when it comes to power in Delhi, I will tell every candidate of mine to pledge each vote of their supporters for them,” Rashid, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla constituency, told reporters here.

Rashid was released on interim bail by a court on Wednesday to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

