Our fight is against Delhi, their oppressive attitude: NC’s Irshad Kar

Srinagar,: National Conference leader and candidate for Sopore assembly constituency Irshad Kar on Wednesday said that their primary fight is against Delhi and their oppressive attitude towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kar, while speaking to reporters, after filing nomination for the upcoming elections, said that National Conference is focused on securing the constitutional rights of the people, and the party remains indifferent to who stands in opposition.

“Our fight is with Delhi and their oppressive attitude. We are fighting for the people and their rights, and we hardly bother about the opposition. We are standing to protect the constitutional rights of the people,” Kar stated.

Asked about proxy candidates allegedly standing against NC, he said that his party represents the voice of the people. “National Conference is the voice of the people. Whoever stands against the people will face defeat,” he added.

On a friendly contest in Sopore between National Conference and the Indian National Congress (INC), Kar said that it is ultimately the people who will decide their future. “It is up to the people to choose whom to support. NC has its agenda, and INC has theirs,” he remarked.

He further appealed to the people to come out and vote for their rights, emphasizing the need for development and an end to the neglect faced by the region—(KNO)

