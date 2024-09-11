India has capability to become trusted partner in diversified semiconductor supply chain: PM

NEW DELHI: Asserting that democracy and technology together can ensure the welfare of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has the capability to become a trusted partner in a diversified semiconductor supply chain and assured that the government will follow a predictable and stable policy regime.

Prime Minister Modi stated this while chairing the Semiconductor Executives’ Roundtable at his residence – 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. During the meeting, he said that their ideas will not only shape their business but also India’s future, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Stressing that the coming time will be technology-driven, Modi said semiconductor is the basis of the digital age and the day is not far when the semiconductor industry will be the bedrock for even basic necessities.

