BJP opposed Arvind Kejriwal, but welcomed Er Rashid’s release: Omar Abdullah

Kupwara: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) raised hue and cry over release of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for election campaign but welcomed release of Er Rashid.

Talking to reporters in Kupwara, Omar, said that it is ironic that BJP leaders are speaking in different languages.

“When Arvind Kejriwal was allowed to campaign they opposed the move throughout the country. They (BJP) told how you can release a person from a jail for campaigning, but today welcomed release of Er Rashid,” Omar said—(KNO)

