J&K BJP chief terms ‘fake’ an order asking supporters to welcome Engineer Rashid in Kashmir

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday described as “fake” an order on the party’s letterhead asking the party workers in the valley to attend the welcome rally of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid.

Rashid walked out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Wednesday, a day after he was granted interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Raina termed the act as the handiwork of “frustrated opposition” and said that he has requested the Election Commission to register FIR in “the political fraud”

