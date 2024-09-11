BJP should stop making efforts to break alliances: Kharge in J&K

SRINAGAR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the BJP should stop making efforts to break alliances and political parties opposed to it as they have a minority government at the Centre which depends on TDP and JD-U for survival.

“The Congress and National Conference are contesting the (Jammu and Kashmir) elections together, which has made the BJP nervous. Now they are trying to break the alliance,” Kharge told reporters here.

They (BJP) are even fielding private players and supporting them indirectly as independents in an attempt to defeat Congress-NC candidates, he said and indicated that these independents are getting the money from the BJP.

