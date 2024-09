Connect on Linked in

Udhampur: Two unidentified militant have been killed in ongoing encounter in Khandara top area of Udhampur.

Officials said that two militants have been killed in ongoing operation, Their identity is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, Search Operation is still underway in the area, he said.

Earlier, a fierce gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Khandara top.(GNS)

