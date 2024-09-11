BSF Trooper Injured In Unprovoked Firing Incident In Aknoor Sector: BSF

Jammu,:A Border Security Forces personnel was injured on Wednesday after an unprovoked firing incident took place from across the border in Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

PRO BSF said that today in wee hours at 02:35 AM, an incident of unprovoked firing was reported in Akhnoor area from across the border.

They said befittingly response was given by the BSF.

In this incident, one BSF constable namely Durba Jyoti Das sustained injuries in Pak firing, who was subsequently shifted to hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, the BSF personnel are on high alert to avert any aggression by the enemy, he added.(GNS)

