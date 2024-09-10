Country’s progress impossible without cybersecurity: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The country’s progress is not possible without ensuring cybersecurity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, terming cybersecurity an integral part of national security.

He also said that cybercrime has no boundary, and hence it is imperative that all stakeholders come together to deal with the menace.

“Cybersecurity is an integral part of national security. We must ensure cybersecurity as without cybersecurity, the country’s progress is not possible,” he said addressing the foundation day celebrations of the I4C or Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre here.

