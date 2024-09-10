Annual Gangabal yatra flagged off in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The authorities on Tuesday flagged off annual Gangabal yatra from Naranag base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said that deputy commissioner Ganderbal, who was accompanied by SSP Ganderbal and other officers flagged off the yatra today morning.

He said that yatra will reach Gangbal, at an altitude of 14500 feet, by evening, while special puja was held at the base camp

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits residing in different parts of the country thronged Naranag to participate in the annual yatra

The yatra is being organised by by Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust with arrangements made by district administration and the concerned departments—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print