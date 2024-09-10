NC’s Sajad Shafi accuses Taj Mohi-Ud-Din of being BJP proxy

Srinagar: National Conference on Tuesday accused Taj Mohi-Ud-Din of being a proxy of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that he sought support from the saffron party after his failed attempt to rejoin Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Sajad Shafi, son of Mohammad Shafi Uri and NC candidate for Uri seat said that recent developments in Uri are an open challenge to the National Conference.

“Taj Mohi-Ud-Din went to Delhi, held talks with top BJP leadership, and agreed to contest as an independent with their backing,” he told reporters, as per news agen

Sajad said that Taj Mohi-Ud-Din is now BJP’s proxy candidate, and it has already been decided that he will join BJP if he wins.

He said that it’s now people of Uri who will make a clear choice whether they support NC-Congress alliance or stand with the BJP and its proxies. “It is now National Conference vs BJP and its allies in Uri,” he said.

He also criticised Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari for endorsing Taj Mohi-Ud-Din despite previously seeking a young candidate. “Altaf contradicted himself by supporting a 50-year-old man. It’s clear he received instructions to back Taj Modi-Ud-Din as BJP doesn’t have its own candidate in Uri”, he said—

