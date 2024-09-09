PM Modi to address BJP poll rallies in Jammu on Sept 14

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on September 14 and address election rallies in support of the BJP candidates for the Assembly elections in J&K.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was here for two days releasing party’s election manifesto and addressing a rally at Paloura, will visit the region again shortly to address rallies in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

PM Modi will be visiting Jammu on September 14, party insiders were quoted as saying in a news report. He is expected to address one or two elections rallies in the region in favour of the BJP candidates.

Eight seats of Doda region are going to polls in first phase on September 18 while 11 seats of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts will have voting in Phase-II on September 25. Nominations are open for third phase of elections on October 1.

Modi’s rallies will further boost the BJP’s election campaign. The party is contesting all 43 Assembly seats in Jammu division. It is also in fray on many seats of the Kashmir valley.

Amit Shah’s next tour for the election campaign will be in Rajouri and Poonch districts where he could address one rally each. Date of his visit is expected to be announced soon. BJP is contesting all eight seats in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina is in the fray from Nowshera constituency seeking second term while party’s generally secretary Vibodh Gupta is contesting Rajouri seat.

BJP had won Ramban seat in 2014 while Banihal seat had gone to Vikar Rasool Wani, former PCC (I) chief who is again in the fray.

More senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers are expected to tour Jammu and Kashmir for the election campaign.

