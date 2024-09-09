PDP To Support Taj, Will Withdraw Candidate From Uri

Srinagar: In a major political development Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended support in favour of former Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Taj Mohiuddin, who is contesting the election as an Independent candidate from the north Kashmir’s Uri assembly constituency.

Taj Mohiuddin on August 17 announced his resignation from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP.

Addressing media persons at the residence of Taj Mohiuddin, PDP leader and candidate Baramulla Rafique Rather announced their party’s support in favour of the candidate.

“I have come here on the direction of party leader Mehbooba Mufti to extend the support in favour of Taj Mohiuddin,” R Rather said, dding, “The PDP will withdraw its candidate from the Uri segment in favour of Taj Mohiuddin.”.

He said all the PDP workers will extend support to Taj Mohiuddin and will campaign for his victory in the upcoming elections from Uri constituency.

On the occasion, Taj Mohiuddin expressed his gratitude towards PDP Chairman Mehbooba Mufti.

“Mehbooba is like my daughter, and I am thankful to her with the core of my heart that she chose me for this honour”, Taj Mohiuddin said.

Taj Mohiuddin, a former minister from the Uri assembly segment in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, resigned from the Congress in August 2022 in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Agencies)

