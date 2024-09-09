Thousands Offer ‘Khwaja Digar’

Srinagar: The Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Bahaudin (RA) was observed with religious gaiety and fervour in Naqsband sahib shrine at Khwaja Bazar, Nowhatta here on Sunday.
A large number of devotees participated in the congregational prayers called “Khwaja Digar”.
The tradition continues from the times of Hazrat Khwaja Khawand Mahmood (RA) since 1608 AD.
On the occasion, religious scholars threw light on the life and the teachings of Khawaja Bahaudin (RA). The day is celebrated every year on the 3rd of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.
On the occasion, Awraad-e-Asriya, a booklet comprising verses of repentance and faith was recited.
The Sufi saint used to recite along with his hundreds’ of disciples 700 years ago at Bukhara in Uzbekistan.
Hazrat Khwaja Naqshband Sahib (RA) was born in 718 AH at Qasr-i-Arifan, a village in Bukhara. The shrine is dedicated to him, where one of the great saints of the Naqshbandi order, Hazrat Moinuddin Naqshband (RA), was laid to rest along with his wife and two sons.
Authorities had made special arrangements for the convenience of devotees.
Long queues of vehicles were seen in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowpora, Bohri Kadal, Hawal and other areas of downtown Srinagar.
