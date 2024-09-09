Apni Party to support Taj Mohi-ud-Din from Uri constituency

Srinagar: Apni Party led by the former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari Monday announced support to independent candidate and former minister Taj Mohi ud Din from Uri constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

Bukhari while addressing a news conference confirmed the decision and said they are identifying the constituencies where they will be supporting the independents tlfor the wellbeing of the people.

“We are and will consolidate with the independent candidates whereever necessary for the public wellbeing,” Bukhari said.

“Mehbooba Mufti has been changing her statements like the weather conditions,” Bukhari said while replying to a query on calling the parties proxies of BJP, adding that Apni Party doesn’t want to make elections tasteless by making statements against anyone. “We don’t want to discuss A B C teams here. If we discuss it then NC and PDP would be in A+ and we will come in the category of A-,” he said.

However, Taj while thanking Apni Party for its support, said that he has never contacted Congress leadership after resigning from DPAP led by Ghulam Nabi Azad—(KNO)

