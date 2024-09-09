Congress to release manifesto in next 3 days: PCC Chief Karra

Srinagar,:

The Indian National Congress (INC) is all set to release the party’s much awaited manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir within the next three days.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Commitee (JKPCC) Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra while confirming that the manifesto will be released in next two three days.

“The manifesto was being prepared keeping in view the Jammu angle as well as the Kashmir angle,” Karra said, adding that it will be released in the next three days.

Pertinently, Congress is the only party that has not released the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections here.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the party manifesto on last Friday in Jammu—(KNO)

