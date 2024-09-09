Ready For Talks With Pakistan If It Stops Terrorism: Rajnath

Reiterates BJP’s Stand On Art 370: ‘It’s History Now’

Banihal: India is ready to start dialogue with Pakistan if it stops terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in this assembly segment of Ramban district in support of BJP candidate Mohd Saleem Bhat, Singh said Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to J-K, was revoked to end the misery of the people and make the region prosperous. This provision will not be restored as long as the BJP is there, he asserted.

In their election manifestos, the National Conference and the PDP have called for talks with Pakistan.

Without naming the parties, Singh said, “Some people want us to talk with Pakistan. I want to tell them… Pakistan should stop taking support of terrorism.”

“Who would not like to improve relations with neighbouring countries? Because I know the reality that you can change a friend but not your neighbour. We want improved relations with Pakistan but first of all they should stop terrorism,” he told the well-attended gathering here.

The defence minister said when Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, India will start dialogue with them.

“Among those who fell to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, 85 percent were Muslims. Terror incidents used to be a routine affair in Kashmir. Were Hindus being killed in the terror acts? I have been a home minister, and I know the highest number of Muslims lost their lives in the incidents of terror,” Singh said.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister addressed an election rally in nearby Ramban in support of party candidate Rakesh Singh Thakur and said more than 40,000 people have lost their lives in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the past three decades.

Bhat is pitted against former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and ex-minister Vikar Rasool Wani who is looking for a hat-trick of wins from the Banihal seat. National Conference’s Sjjad Shaheen and the PDP’s Imtiyaz Shan make it a multi-cornered contest.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a massive rally in support of the party candidate in Sangaldan area on September 4.

Accusing the NC and PDP of having sympathy for terrorists, Singh said the BJP finished terrorism in J-K to a large extent. “We will not tolerate terror activities at any cost. Is taking the lives of Hindus, Muslims or Christian by terrorists is acceptable to you?”

Reiterating the BJP’s assertion that Article 370 has become a history, and resolve that it can never be restored, the defence minister said, “We have finished this constitutional provision to end your misery and bring prosperity to J&K. What Article 370 gave to you? The Congress, NC and the PDP used it to mislead you.

“Who has created the atmosphere of terror in J&K – the BJP or those who ruled J&K for a long time?”

Singh said the change is visible in J-K with terror on decline, and roads, highways and government schemes reaching every nook and corner of the union territory.

“We know there are many who try to create hatred against us. But you know me and you have seen the working of the prime minister. We never do politics on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We do politics based on justice and humanity,” the defence minister said, urging people to vote for the party candidate and ensure his victory.

He said schemes brought by the Modi government benefit every section of society as “we treat everyone, whether a Hindu, Muslim or Christian, living on the soil of India as our family”.

But the Congress, NC and PDP have never done justice with J-K and always pursue discriminatory policies, he said.

“I want to tell them that politics should not be done to form governments by misleading people but our effort should be in the direction of building society and nation,” he said, adding PM Modi wants to make India a developed nation and J-K a developed state.

