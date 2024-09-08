Teacher As An Agent Of Emancipatory Education

On September 5th – Teachers’ Day, Indians honour educators who shape the future. However, today’s teachers must be seen as agents of emancipatory education, individuals who empower students to challenge systemic injustices like sexism, racism, casteism, classism, and environmental destruction.

Dr B. R. Ambedkar said, “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence” (The Annihilation of Caste, 1936), emphasising the transformative power of education in reshaping society.

A key aspect of emancipatory teaching involves instilling an understanding of Human Rights. Eleanor Roosevelt famously said, “Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home” (UN Remarks). Teachers play a crucial role in making human rights a fundamental part of education, fostering empathy and a drive for justice among students. Paulo Freire argued in Pedagogy of the Oppressed (1968) that education must confront oppression, encouraging students to question systems perpetuating inequality.

Karl Mark’s insights in Capital (1867) on exploitation and inequality help students grasp the historical roots of injustice. Similarly, Ambedkar advocated for education as a tool for breaking caste oppression, stating, “We must break the chains of caste through education, for an educated mind cannot be enslaved” (The Annihilation of Caste).

Simone de Beauvoir in The Second Sex (1949) emphasised the social construction of gender, challenging biological determinism with her famous statement, “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” By discussing such ideas, teachers promote gender equality and empower students to challenge patriarchal norms.

Furthermore, Mahatma Gandhi’s critique of consumerism and unsustainable development in Hind Swaraj (1909) resonates in today’s context of environmental degradation: “The earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” By incorporating these lessons, teachers inspire students to rethink unsustainable lifestyles.

Education, as John Dewey noted in Democracy and Education (1916), is “not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Immanuel Kant also framed education as the key to intellectual autonomy in What is Enlightenment? (1784), urging teachers to guide students in breaking free from societal prejudices.

Nelson Mandela captured the transformative power of education when he said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” (Speech at the Planetarium, 2003). Teachers, by embracing these ideals, are essential to creating socially conscious, critical thinkers ready to challenge and change the world.

Let us recognise that true education is about more than imparting knowledge—it is about inspiring transformation, fostering equality, and equipping students to advocate for justice in their world.

By Sabzar Ahmad Bhat

[email protected]

