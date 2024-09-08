DIET Kishtwar’s senior lecturer honoured for outstanding educational research

SRINAGAR: Humaira Ayub, a senior lecturer at DIET Kishtwar, has brought immense pride to her institution by having her research study recognized as one of the top five best submissions in the Jammu province. Out of a total of 25 research reports submitted to SCERT Jammu, only five were selected as the most outstanding. Humaira Ayub’s research, titled “The Current Scenario of ICT Integration in Classrooms of District Kishtwar-Challenges and issues”, stood out among these top selections.

Her research provides a comprehensive analysis of the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in classrooms of schools across District Kishtwar along with various challenges and issues. This study sheds light on the current state of ICT usage, highlighting both achievements and areas for improvement in the region’s educational infrastructure. The depth and quality of her work have earned widespread recognition, especially for its relevance to the evolving educational landscape.

In addition to Humaira Ayub’s achievement, research works from DIET Banihal, DIET Rajouri, DIET Doda, and DIET Poonch were also appreciated, further showcasing the remarkable educational efforts taking place across the province.

In a written letter of appreciation, the Joint Director of SCERT Jammu praised Humaira Ayub for her dedication, sincerity, and quality research. The letter acknowledged her thorough exploration of the topic and her commitment to enhancing education in her district. Her study not only reflects her professional capabilities but also her dedication to improving the teaching-learning environment in Kishtwar.

Humaira Ayub’s achievement serves as a significant milestone for DIET Kishtwar, as it further enhances the institution’s reputation. Her accomplishment is an inspiration to other educators and researchers, demonstrating the value of persistent effort and dedication in educational research.

