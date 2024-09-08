More women voters registered than men in Srinagar

932 Polling Stations Set Up For 7.74 Lakh Voters

Srinagar: Srinagar district is all geared up for polls in second phase on September 25.

The district comprises eight Assembly Constituencies of 19-Hazratbal, 20- Khanyar, 21- Habbakadal, 22- LalChowk, 23- Chanapora, 24- Zadibal, 25- Eidgah and 26- Central Shalteng with a total of 7,74,462 electorate, among which 3,86,654 are male voters, 3,87,778 are female voters while 30 belong to the third gender.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 932 polling stations, of which 885 are urban polling stations while 47 are rural polling stations.

Among all the eight Assembly Constituencies of the district, 24-Zadibal Assembly Constituency has the highest number of 1,12,864 registered electorate, comprising 56408 males and 56451 females and 05 transgender voters in Srinagar District.

The constituency also houses the highest number of polling stations in the district-143 to facilitate a smooth and inclusive voting experience for all registered voters.

In order to boost voter turnout and ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise with ease, specialized polling stations have been established in the constituency including an all women Pink polling station at 87-Gazidoori, PwD manned polling station at 50- Kalla Mohalla Behrar, Youth manned polling station at 56-Kandi Mohalla Mir Behri Bud Dal, while Unique polling stations have been set up at 67- Nehrupark Abikarpora, 68- Mir Mohalla Abikarpora A, 69- Mir Mohalla Abikarpora B, 70- Khar Mohalla Abikarpora and 71- Kabotarkhana besides, a Green Polling Station has been established at 98- DD Bagh.

19-Hazratbal Assembly Constituency comes next with a voter population of 112541, among which 56,175 are males and 56366 are females and notably, no voters are registered under the third gender category in this constituency.

To facilitate the voters to exercise their franchise, 118 polling stations have been established in this constituency among which 107 are urban polling stations and 11 are rural polling stations.

The special polling stations that have been set up in the constituency include an all women Pink polling station at 34-Daggapora Anchar, PwD manned polling station at 105 New Colony Nigeen, Youth-manned polling station at 62-Gasoo and a Green Polling Station at 67-Check Dara.

The 26-Central Shalteng Assembly Constituency comes next with 1,07,770 total registered voters, of which 54185 are males and 53576 are females whereas 09 are third gender voters.

To ensure thorough voter access, 114 polling stations have been established across the constituency, of which 110 are urban and 04 are rural polling stations.

The special polling stations that have been set up in the constituency include all an women Pink polling station at 44-Bemina-I (ITI), PwD manned polling station at 6- Ranbirgarh, Pratapgarh (Sericulture Building), Youth-manned polling station at 5- Ranbirgarh, Pratapgarh B (Boys Middle School Ranbirgarh, Pratapgarh) and a Green Polling Station at 93- Batmaloo B Govt. Girls High School Batamaloo east side.

Similarly, 22-Lal Chowk Assembly Constituency has registered 1,07,199 electorate, among which 53,425 are males and 53,773 are females, besides 01 transgender.

A total of 137 polling stations have been set up in the constituency among which 115 polling stations have been established in urban areas while 22 are in rural areas to ensure smooth and hassle free voting process.

Among special polling stations established in this Assembly Constituency include an all women Pink polling station at 19- Chinar Bagh, PwD manned polling station at 6-Guru Bagh, Youth-manned polling station at 99- Kursu Padshahi Bagh and a Green Polling Station at 127- Balhama.

Likewise, 21-Habbakadal Assembly Constituency has 95,546 electorate among which 47,404 are males and 48,133 are females while 09 are third gender voters. To facilitate the voters of this constituency, 128 polling stations have been set up.

For accessible and inclusive elections, special polling stations have been established which include an all women Pink polling station at 38- Patlipora, PwD manned polling station at 59- Khankahi Moulla B, Youth-manned polling station at 116- Bagwanpora and a Green Polling Station at 119- Sathuballa B.

20- Khanyar Assembly Constituency has a total of 91,226 voters, of which 45,407 are males and 45,816 are females besides 03 third gender voters are also registered here. In order to ensure participatory voting process, 126 polling stations have been established in the constituency among which 122 are in urban areas while 04 are in rural areas.

In a bid to enhance voter inclusivity, special polling stations established include an all women Pink polling station at 52- Bandebagh, PwD manned polling station at 27- Brane D, Youth-manned polling station at 31- Brane G and a Green Polling Station at 32- Brane H.

Likewise, 23- Chanapora Assembly Constituency has registered 85,431 voter population, of which 42,556 are males and 42,874 are females besides one transgender voter. For a smooth voting process, the ECI has established a network of 91 polling stations, 85 are urban polling stations while 06 are rural polling stations.

For easy and accessible voting the specialized polling stations established in constituency include an all women Pink polling station at 53- Channapora E, PwD manned polling station at 4- Baghat Barzulla B, Youth-manned polling station at 5- Baghat Barzulla C and a Green Polling Station at 39- Rawalpora B.

25- Eidgah Assembly Constituency has a 61,885 voter population. Among these, 31,094 are males and 30,789 are females besides 02 third gender voters. 75 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, all falling in urban areas.

In order to ensure fair voting chance, among special polling stations a Pink polling station has been set up at 2- Takanwaripora B, PwD manned polling station at 8- Sangam C, Youth-manned polling station at 15- Pallapora B and a Green Polling Station at 04- Bakshipora A.

Meanwhile, all arrangements are being put in place for a smooth and peaceful polling in the district where voting is taking place in the second phase of General Elections to Legislative Assembly-2024 on September 25. Currently, a number of voter education programmes are underway in the various parts of the district to generate awareness among the electorate regarding importance of exercising the franchise.

