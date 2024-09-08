BJP in state of panic since we announced alliance: NC, Cong

Jammu: Asserting that the 10-year BJP rule in the country was a “disappointment”, the National Conference and Congress on Tuesday said the saffron party was in a state of panic since the two parties announced a seat-sharing arrangement for the three-phase assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two parties hit out at the saffron party for trying to “paint the INDIA alliance in a negative light”.

The BJP released its manifesto for the J&K assembly polls at an event in Jammu on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Saturday, he addressed a BJP worker’s rally in Ploura, Jammu, where he attacked the NC-Congress alliance.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

“Despite ruling the country for 10 years, the BJP has done nothing remarkable for J&K, apart from stripping away the rights of its citizens, most notably through the abrogation of Article 370. It has miserably failed to stand on the expectations of the people of J&K,” National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said.

Addressing a party joining function here, Gupta termed BJP’s manifesto released by the home minister as an “election gimmick” to mislead the people for votes.

“The abrogation of Article 370, division of J&K into two parts… snatching the statehood of J&K was a direct attack on the dignity and identity of the people of this region,” the NC leader said.

Gupta raised serious concerns over the BJP’s “inability to tackle terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Amit Shah has repeatedly promised the eradication of terrorism, but the ground reality is different. Terrorism is not only present in Kashmir but has started rising in Jammu as well. The BJP’s hollow promises of peace and security have failed, and the people of J&K continue to live in fear,” he said.

The NC leader urged the people to not be “misled” by the “false promises” of the BJP and instead rally behind the INDIA alliance in the upcoming assembly polls.

“The BJP’s 10-year rule has brought nothing but disappointment for the people of this region. It’s time for a change. The INDIA alliance is committed to restoring the dignity, rights, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. I urge everyone to stand with us for a better and brighter future for our people,” he said.

Referring to the 25 guarantees in the BJP’s manifesto, Gupta said they were a “bundle of lies” designed to “mislead and deceive”.

“Despite being in power at both the Centre and in J&K, the BJP has failed to meet the basic needs of the people, leaving them to suffer,” he said.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president and former minister Raman Bhalla also slammed BJP for targeting NC-Congress alliance.

“BJP is visibly shaken and resorting to smear tactics against the INDIA Alliance, sensing a resounding defeat at the hands of the people,” Bhalla said.

“Instead of engaging in meaningful debate on their dismal governance record, they are attempting to sow confusion and fear among the electorate. But let me tell you this – their tactics won’t work,” he said addressing a gathering in R S Pura here.

He said the BJP, in sheer desperation, is trying to paint the INDIA alliance in a negative light. “But the INDIA alliance is not just another political arrangement – it is a people’s movement that represents hope, unity, and progress.”

Bhalla lambasted the BJP for its “complete failure” in governance in J&K, pointing out key issues such as inflation, unemployment, and recruitment scams that have plagued the region under their rule.

“In the 10 years of BJP governance, what have they given to the people? Hundreds of farmers protested against anti-farmers policies, inflation is at an all-time high, crimes against women are on the rise, youth are jobless, and the recruitment processes are riddled with scandals.

“Their hollow promises have brought nothing but misery to the common man,” he said.

