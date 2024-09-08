AIP Releases Manifesto: Vows Revoking Of PSA, UAPA

SRINAGAR: Jailed Er Rashid’s led Awami Itihad Party (AIP) on Saturday released its manifesto ahead of Assembly elections in J&K in which it promised unconditional release of all prisoners languishing in jails.

Besides the party said it will utilize its efforts to revoke laws like Public Safety Act (PSA), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Addressing a press conference here in Srinagar, the party leaders asserted that there will a complete ban on liquor sale, besides free medical tests in the hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir if AIP elected to power.

It maintained that AIP will work on restoration of schemes and autonomous status of University of Kashmir. Further it also promised free computers to students who have qualified 8th standard.

“The party is committed to safeguard interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us give a chance to serve people we will try our every bit to safeguard students and traders studying and working outside Jammu and Kashmir,” party leaders said.

It also added that decades old Darbar move which was cancelled by present dispensation few years ago, will also be restored for the larger interest of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably AIP chief, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of terror-funding case, has won Lok Sabha elections from north Kashmir’s Baramulla segment in April this year. He defeated his rival and former chief minister Omar Abdullah with a huge margin of votes.

