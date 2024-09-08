Article 370 Abolished. This Is Today’s India: Vice President

Gorakhpur (UP): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asserted there should be “no compromise” on the issue of nationalism and those who venture to do it will face the “spiritual backlash” of the nation.

Dhankhar, who was in Gorakhpur to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, also said that with foreign exchange reserves of USD 680 billion, India has come a long way since the early 1990s when it had to pledge its gold to tide over a financial crisis.

“How can one even imagine that a country like India, with a vibrant, thriving democracy, could face the same situation as were witnessed in neighbouring countries. This is not done,” he said.

“Compromising with nationalism would be akin to betraying the nation. There is a need to counsel those who are doing this else they will have to face ‘adhyatmik pratighaat (spiritual backlash)’ from the masses. We shouldn’t tolerate anyone who casts aspersions or raises doubt on the country,” he added.

Last month, while attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, the VP had expressed concern over “anti national forces” trying to build a narrative that India could also face a situation similar to what happened in Bangladesh, which saw its Prime Minister ousted by a mass uprising.

Dhankhar also showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing about a “turnaround” in the country’s fortunes.

“Today’s India is not the same as it was 10 years ago. There was a time when the same country, which was referred to as ‘sone ki chidiya,’ had to pledge its gold in foreign banks. Back then, our foreign exchange was between USD 1 billion and USD 2 billion.

“Today, it is USD 680 billion. Look at the kind of progress we have made since,” he said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped by USD 2.299 billion to a new high of USD 683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30.

The VP also remarked on the changed political and administrative scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A deserted Srinagar welcomed me when I visited Kashmir in 1990. Now, over the last two to three years, two crore tourists have visited it.

Article 370, which the makers of the Constitution called “temporary,” was considered “permanent” by some.

“In this decade, it has been abolished. This is today’s India,” he added.

On India’s target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he said, “The Sainik School will contribute through its students in this marathon march of ours. I request everyone to participate in the ‘havan’ that is being performed to make India a developed nation.”

Dhankhar also recalled his own days as a student of Sainik School in Chittorgarh, and underlined the impact of his alma mater in shaping his personal and professional journey. “While my biological birth was at Kithana village, my real birth took place at Sainik School Chittorgarh,” he said.

On UP under Adityanath’s tenure, the VP said there has been qualitative growth in education, medicine, entrepreneurship, and other fields after 2017.

“Before that, Uttar Pradesh was in the grip of fear. Law and order was not good, the common person was troubled,” he said.

“Although the echo of Yogi ji’s miraculous work is heard everywhere, it was difficult and unimaginable to build and run a Sainik School in three years. There was always this faith that Chief Minister Yogi would do it,” he said.

Spread over 49 acres, the school has been built at a cost of Rs 176 crore.

Established with the mission of “Yuvaaon ko Shiksha, Desh ki Raksha,” it will offer residential education for boys and girls from classes 6 to 12.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister welcomed Dhankhar following his arrival at Gorakhpur airport.

Dhankhar also commended the world-renowned Gita Press in Gorakhpur. He also recalled Adityanath’s mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath, noting his “historic decision” in 1994 to announce the firebrand leader as his successor.

During the inauguration ceremony, Adityanath presented Dhankhar with a shawl and a terracotta statue of Lord Ganesh.

Later, Dhankhar and his wife also visited Gorakhnath temple, where Adityanath presented him a statue of Guru Gorakhnath, a shawl, the book ‘Mahant Avaidyanath Smriti Granth’ and a book published by Gita Press.

