Sajad Lone to contest from Handwara, Kupwara, Imran Ansari from Pattan

Srinagar: Peoples Conference on Friday announced that its president Sajad Gani Lone would fight from Handwara and Kupwara assembly segments.

Lone would be fighting from both Handwara and Kupwara segments.

Sources said that Lone was under tremendous pressure from the party rank and file to contest from Kupwara, apart from Handwara seat where party has taken lead in all elections since 2014.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Lone secured more than 7000 lead over National Conference, relegating them to the third spot in Handwara.

As per the list, senior general secretary and powerful Shia cleric Imran Reza Ansari would be contesting from Pattan assembly segment.

In the last assembly election, Ansari had defeated NC candidate by 9934 votes.

The party has decided to field advocate Bashir Ahmad Dar( former MLA) from Trehgam, Irfan Panditpori from Langate, Dr Naseer Awan from Karnah and Mudasir Akbar Shah from Lolab—(KNO)

