JK transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Narendra Modi government and the region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot.

 

Heading to the poll-bound Union Territory, Shah also said that during his two-day visit, he will launch the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) and interact with the party workers at a ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’.

 

“J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government. The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities,” he wrote on X

