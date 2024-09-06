BJP has reduced resolution of Kashmir issue to conducting Assembly polls: Mufti

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the BJP has succeeded in reducing the resolution of the Kashmir issue to the conduct of Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

“The BJP has succeeded in reducing the Kashmir issue — for which thousands have died, thousands were orphaned and we suffered losses of billions — to Article 370 and reduced Article 370 to the restoration of statehood and statehood has been reduced to polls,” Mufti told reporters at the PDP office here.

The former chief minister was commenting on the growing chorus of political parties for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the Assembly elections are over.

