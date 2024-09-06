Will issue white paper on 40,000 killings in J&K; Article 370 gone forever: Amit Shah

Jammu: Lashing out at the National Conference for promising restoration of Article 370 in its manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said that the Article 370 has been buried forever and BJP won’t allow the efforts aimed at its restoration. He also said that BJP will also release a “White Paper” on 40,000 killings in J&K and fix a responsibility as well post polls.

“I have gone through the NC agenda/manifesto. It states that the party will restore Article 370 in J&K. Let me tell you that Article 370 has been buried forever and it won’t come back,” Home Minister said addressing a press conference in Jammu, , before releasing the party manifesto for J&K. “We will release a white paper on 40,000 killings that have taken place in J&K in the past over three decades and also fix the responsibility.”

He said BJP always wanted integration of J&K with the Union of India. “Till 2014, J&K was plagued by separatism and terrorism. We also saw Hurriyat-backed governments in J&K,” Shah said. “After 2014, a new chapter of peace and prosperity was started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi.”

He said it was due to the efforts and historic decision on August 5, 2019 and today “Article 370 and Article 35 is not the party of our constitution anymore,” Shah said.

Taking a jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said Rahul must explain as to whether he and his party supports the NC manifesto that promises restoration of Article 370, release of stone pelters and prisoners involved in promoting secessionism. Shah also dared NC that no power can touch the reservation of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

“I want to ask Rahul does he and his party want revival of terrorism, separatism in J&K. Does Rahul support restoration of two flags and Article 370. He won’t answer. But I want to state here that Rahul is very much in support of NC manifesto,” Shah said. Replying to a query about restoration of Statehood to J&K, he said: “I as a Home Minister have promised on the floor of the house that Statehood will be granted to J&K at an appropriate time after Assembly polls. Why demand something that has already been accepted.” On the possibility of talks with Pakistan, Shah said that talks and terror can’t go together. “We will talk to the youth of Kashmir not Pakistan unless Pakistan stops terrorism,” he said. Replying to a query whether trade can be started with Pakistan, he said trade sets base for terrorism. “So no question of trade with Pakistan till terrorism is there,” he said.

On the alliance, he said apart from the three families—Muftis, Abdullahs, and Gandhis, BJP will keep the options open. “One thing is sure that there won’t be NC, PDP, Congress government in J&K,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print